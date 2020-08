View this post on Instagram

Cliquez ici pour supprimer les publicités.

My paradise island home of #mauritius just suffered a dreadful oilspill. This is a disaster for our wildlife & environment, for our fragile natural ecosystems & for our economy which relies on tourism. They're asking for donations of hair to help clean up the oil. There's not much I can do, but I can do this. I love my long hair but hair grows… . @vanilla_village in the West is collecting hair & offering free cuts today. I challenge any #mauricien / #mauricienne to join me. (Esp @barefootleila & @sofgrant !!!) I also heard that you can go lend a hand with cleanup at Pte Desiny. . #savemauritiusreef #wakashio #ilemaurice