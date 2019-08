View this post on Instagram

#NewZealand was once home to MEGA PENGUINS, new research reveals. The hefty Crossvallia waiparensis #penguin was the size of a fully grown adult human – a far cry from the #littleblue kororā which are more commonly seen these days. More info on the research and newly analysed #fossils at Newshub.co.nz. 📸: @canterburymuseum